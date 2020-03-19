Prime Minister bans discrimination against foreign visitors

The government office has sent a document about the Prime Minister’s direction on behaviors toward foreigners.



The document said that fears of the outbreak have fueled xenophobia as a wave of panic spread, tourism businesses have posted signs saying that foreign visitors are not welcomed even there have been discrimination against alien visitors.

Accordingly, to keep the image of a friendly country in foreign visitors’ eyes, the PM ordered people’s committees in cities and provinces across the country to check visitors in the locality.

Moreover, local administrations must advise tourism businesses especially those in tourism sites not to discriminate against alien visitors. Any businesses having discrimination against alien visitors will receive penalties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and state competent agencies and local administrations must work with embassies to handle coronavirus-related xenophobia cases to protect the country’s hospitality.

