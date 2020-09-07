Public transport restrictions in Da Nang City lifted

The Ministry of Transport asked the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the Vietnam Railways, the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration, and local Transport Departments to conduct the operation of transport service recovery from/to Da Nang City. Transport operators have been allowed to resume regular passenger services at 100 percent capacity to Da Nang City.



Transport businesses must ensure infection prevention and control measures to reduce the risk of transmission, including wearing masks; declaring the health status; installing Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Modes of public passenger transport departing from Da Nang have to implement social distancing to ensure a safe distance between passengers.

Social distancing was implemented in the central city of Da Nang on July 28 in accordance with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive No.16 on urgent measures against COVID-19.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh