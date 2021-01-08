



Particularly, the Management Board of Ly Son - Sa Huynh Geopark and Ly Son district will grant 28 QR codes for the tourism sites around the island, thereby visitors can easily scan the QR Codes via their smart-phones to receive information bilingually in Vietnamese and English related to the park’s geographical names, tourism manuals, specialties, etc.28 QR Codes-attached sites are Hoang Sa (Paracel) Flotilla Memorial House, Xo La Well, Co Cave, An Hai Village Temple, Mill Coral Cemetery, Ly Son Prison, Cau Cave, Thoi Loi Volcano, Thien Y A Na Temple, Hang Pagoda, Hon Soi Volcano, To Vo Gate, Gieng Tien Volcano, An Vinh Stone Beach, Shipwreck Area, Ly Son special garlic production facilities, An Vinh Village Temple, Lang Tan Temple, Whale Temple, known as Lang Ong, onions and garlic cultivation area, Hon Dun Volcano, Ancient Coastline, field of lava, Hang Beach, seawater treatment plant, traditional water conservation system, An Binh Stone Beach.Mr. Truong Van Suu informed that the Ly Son – Sa Huynh Geopark Management Board had trained its officials and staffs and tourism companies in Ly Son Island and granted QR Codes to the Culture and Sport Division.It is expected that the QR Code installation will be performed in advance the Lunar New Year Eve.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Huyen Huong