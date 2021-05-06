Quang Binh suspends world-renowned cave tours due to pandemic

Quang Binh Province suspends tours to world’s largest cave.

The provincial authorities have set restriction on tourism activities at tourist, historical, cultural and religious sites, such as the most famous of the system of Phong Nha consisting of Phong Nha cave, Tien Son cave, Thien Duong cave; Mooc stream, Chay River, Toi (dark) cave; Hava valley; Ozo Treetop park; Mo (Dream) Fall; the province’s General Museum.



The statement also put a limit on gatherings at these places from 12 p.m on May 7 until further notice , and asked a strict implementation of preventive measures and the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).

The provincial government has required the remaining destinations to limit the number of visitors at 20 people per group and comply with Covid-19 preventive and control measures.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh