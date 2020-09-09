Quang Ngai eases travel restrictions on foreigners entering Ly Son Island



Quang Ngai Province’s authorities on September 8 lifted restrictions on tourist attractions and entertainment venues of massage parlors, bars, dance clubs, karaoke parlors. The business owners must meet the requirements of COVID-19 prevention and control.

Quang Ngai has spent nearly one month with no new case reported. The province has strictly implemented the Prime Minister’s Directive 19 on restarting the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19.

Ly Son Island, a tranquil destination 30km off the province's coast, is home to more than 2,100 residents. Most make their living of fishing, and farming garlic and spring onions. Ly Son Island has been emerged as an attractive tourist destination in recent years because of the wonderful natural beauty.





By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh