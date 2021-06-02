Quang Ngai promptly controls arrivals from Ho Chi Minh City via Chu Lai airport

Chu Lai aiport in Quang Ngai Province

Amid a high risk of pandemic infection and to proactively carry out the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, Quang Ngai Province has strengthened controlling arrivals from Ho Chi Minh City via Chu Lai airport.

Besides, the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province also required the Provincial Department of Health, the Department of Transport and the Department of Public Security to urgently mobilize sources and forces controlling the Covid-19 pandemic at Chu Lai airport.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong