Quang Ngai promptly controls arrivals from Ho Chi Minh City via Chu Lai airport

As Quang Ngai Province had decided to suspend all passenger vehicles from Ho Chi Minh City to Quang Ngai and vice versa from June 1, a massive number of Quang Ngai-based people living, working and studying in Ho Chi Minh City tend to return home via airport amid the city’s social distancing order following Directive No. 15 and Directive No. 16 of the Prime Minister.
Chu Lai aiport in Quang Ngai Province
Amid a high risk of pandemic infection and to proactively carry out the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, Quang Ngai Province has strengthened controlling arrivals from Ho Chi Minh City via Chu Lai airport. 

Besides, the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province also required the Provincial Department of Health, the Department of Transport and the Department of Public Security to urgently mobilize sources and forces controlling the Covid-19 pandemic at Chu Lai airport.

