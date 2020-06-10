Ganh Yen beach becomes the most beautiful landscape during low tide, displaying many colorful coral reefs.



In the evening of the first and middle days of the lunar month, water recedes hundreds of meters out to the sea, revealing a wide range of corals and rare marine life.

According to the local people, the season of low level water runs from the fourth month to the seventh month of the lunar calendar, featuring 2-3 consecutive times of low tides on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 14th ,15th ,16th days of the lunar months.

Images of nearshore coral reef in Ganh Yen beach:

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh