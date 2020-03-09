Quang Ngai restricts foreign visitors to Ly Son Island over coronavirus concerns

The Ly Son Island’s authorities has placed travel restrictions to prevent coronavirus infection, said Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Ngoc Dung.



Additionally, health declarations will be applied for all Vietnamese visitors entering the island, he added.

The province’s Border Guard Forces, the Health Department and relevant units has coordinated together to implemented disease control and prevention measures in Ly Son.

The province’s health sector has also asked a couple who returned from South Korea on February 25 to isolate themselves at home.





By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh