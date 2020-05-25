Quang Ninh opens Co To Summer Tourism Week

The tourism week aims to respond to a campaign named “Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam”.



The island district is located more than 250 kilometers away from the capital city of Hanoi and in the middle of the north-eastern part of Quang Ninh Province with a strategic location of defense and security.

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the island district.



After loosening social distancing, the People’s Committee of Co To District has launched series of tourism activities this summer such as updating tourism website and fanpage, maintaining SMS to support tourists, applying code of conduct in tourism, promoting advertisement and organizing conferences of Co To tourism promotion and stimulation, etc.





Accommodation facilities mostly run 30-50 percent discount programs with catering service price reducing 15 percent.

Co To formerly known as ancient name of Chang Son (Chang Mountain) with beautiful beaches such as Tau Dam, Hong Van, Van Chai, Bac Van and Vom Si.There are more than 50 large and small islands, pearl oyster fishing grounds with the country's great tourism potential, sand beaches and primeval forests.A statue of President Ho Chi Minh is placed in the island district.Additionally, a number of cruise ship operators from Van Don Port to Co To Island reduced ticket price for visitors, for instance Manh Quang and Ka Long reduced ticket prices from VND250,000 to VND200,000.Opening of high-speed luxury boat route linking Tau Chau and Co To with a capacity of 300 passengers, marathon contest and launching ceremony of cleaning up environment are parts of activities of Co To Summer Tourism Week 2020.