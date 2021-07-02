Quarantined individuals can give train tickets back to Vietnam Railway

Travelers who bought train tickets with cash can send a SMS to the numbers of 19001520 or 19000109; while passengers who carried out online payment can request for a return via online form and have to pay returning charges; or can send text message on giving tickets back to the train operator through the mobile phone.



They must display the necessary paperworks, such as ID cards, boarding pass, confirmation of the local authorities that they are staying in quarantine facilities or social distancing areas.

Passengers can keep unused tickets to change to a new train in 2021 or receive refunds for cancellations.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh