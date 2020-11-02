Rail firm resumes more North-South train

Accordingly, the North-South train No.SE5 will depart from Hanoi at 8.50 a.m. and arrive in HCMC at 6.55 p.m. in the next day. While passengers will travel from HCMC on the SE6 at 8.40 a.m. to Hanoi in around 23 hours.



The company earlier resumed pairs of trains from Hanoi to HCMC, including SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4 that were canceled on October 27 and SE7/SE8 suspend on October 28 due to storm Malove. Presently there are four pairs of Thong Nhat trains travelling from Hanoi to HCMC.

The company also offers 20 percent off rail fare on North-South trains SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8, SE21/SE22 on Saigon-Da Nang route from now until November 15.





By Mnh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh