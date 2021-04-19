Railway operators to offer ticket discounts during summer

Accordingly, the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will provide a discount of 5-13 percent for groups of people travelling together on Hanoi-Vinh route; 5-15 percent on Hanoi-Dong Hoi and Hanoi-Da Nang.



Groups buying tickets for the whole journey departing from Hanoi to some destinations will enjoy a discount up to 50 percent, special meals that meet their needs, and to be supported to book hotels.

Saigon Railway Transport JSC will offer a discount from 10- 40 percent on routes between cities and provinces in the southern region, such as Sai Gon – Da Nang/Quang Ngai/Quy Nhon/Nha Trang/Phan Thiet.

A group of 5 people and over will receive a discount of 2-14 percent while a passenger buying round-trip tickets will be offered 7-10 percent discount on the return ticket.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh