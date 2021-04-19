  1. Travel

Railway operators to offer ticket discounts during summer

SGGP
Railroad operators will offer discounts up to 50 percent on train tickets during summer for some trains running between May 21 and August 15 to promote the recovery of regional tourism after Covid-19.

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will provide a discount of 5-13 percent for groups of people travelling together on Hanoi-Vinh route; 5-15 percent on Hanoi-Dong Hoi and Hanoi-Da Nang.
Groups buying tickets for the whole journey departing from Hanoi to some destinations will enjoy a discount up to 50 percent, special meals that meet their needs, and to be supported to book hotels.
Saigon Railway Transport JSC will offer a discount from 10- 40 percent on routes between cities and provinces in the southern region, such as Sai Gon – Da Nang/Quang Ngai/Quy Nhon/Nha Trang/Phan Thiet.
A group of 5 people and over will receive a discount of 2-14 percent while a passenger buying round-trip tickets will be offered 7-10 percent discount on the return ticket.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more