Railway sector continues to discount more 30 percent of Tet holiday tickets

The preferential program will be applied for all trains of the North-South route from February 9 to February 28.Accordingly, train ticket is priced from VND880,000 (US$38.4) on the route from Hanoi to Saigon; ticket from Da Nang to Sai Gon is from VND644,000 (US$28); ticket from Dieu Tri to Sai Gon has an amount from VND480,000 (US$21); train ticket from Vinh to Sai Gon costs from VND822,000 (nearly US$36) which will be valid after Tet.On this occasion, the railway sector is still keeping the tickets within one year and creates favorable conditions for passengers having demand of returning and changing tickets.Amidst the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Railways Corporation has maintained anti-pandemic measures to ensure safety for its customers, sprayed disinfectant on all train carriages, conducted distancing among all passengers at the waiting lounges and entrance ways, etc.At the terminals, the railway sector has strengthened the cleaning and spraying disinfectant, equipped the hand sanitizers and checked temperature for allIn addition, the railway sector is always ready for the quarantine process in case of the Covid-19 suspected passengers.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong