Railway sector runs more trains bringing home returners from HCMC

The railway sector plans to exploit more trains bringing home returners from HCMC and the Southern provinces and cities amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic.



Along with the specific trains carrying returners home from HCMC and other Southern provinces, the railway sector still maintains trains on North-South railway without picking up and dropping off passengers at Ha Noi Station from July 25 to August 1, Sai Gon Station and other provinces and cities performing social distancing following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16.

It is expected that the railway sector will exploit the HUE2 train carrying 320 passengers from HCMC to Hue City, departing from Sai Gon Station at 3:20 p.m. on July 27 and arriving at Hue Station on 1:31 p.m. on July 28.Besides that, the SE18 train is scheduled to serve 400 passengers, departing from Sai Gon Station at 3:20 p.m. on July 28 to Dong Ha Station, Quang Tri province at 3:05 p.m. on July 29.Throughout Monday, Vietnam Railway Corporation is expected to perform a free train for a delegation including 30 doctors and medical staff from Ha Tinh to Binh Duong in the fight against Covid-19.The company plans to organize special trains to bring home around 3,000 residents of Ha Tinh Province who are living in HCMC and the Southern provinces amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong