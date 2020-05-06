Repatriation flight for Vietnamese citizens stranded in France arrives home

The national flag carrier in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in France and relevant agencies in both countries has made the flight to repatriate Vietnamese citizens, including the elderly, children under the age of 18 and overseas students.



After arriving at Van Don International Airport, the plane was sterilized to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while passengers were given a health check and sent to quarantine centers.

Earlier the flight VN19 operated by Vietnam Airlines carried 200 French citizens stranded in Hanoi due to Covid-19 disease enabled to repatriate. Beside passenger carrying, the flights also brought medical facilities from Vietnamese government and people sent to France.

Another flight carrying U.S. citizens from Vietnam who wish to return to the United States is expected to depart on May 7.





