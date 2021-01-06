Research reveals trends in Vietnamese travelers’ behavior

Visiting onsen areas, natural Japanese hot spring facilities, for rest and recuperation has attracted the visitor groups, like families or couples.



Meanwhile young people is fond of long-distance hiking and trekking tours to enjoy amazing natural landscapes and the fresh atmosphere of walking through dense forests and climbing mountains. The long, vigorous walks give travelers a unique experience and help relieve tension and stress, boost physical and mental energy.

Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking tour crossing three provinces of Lam Dong, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan; a wonderful 4km-long hiking tour through the pine forest to conquer three peaks of Langbiang Mountain in Da Lat City; and trail tours in the Northern provinces, such as Bach Moc Luong Tu, Pu Ta Leng and Fansipan are recently the best choice options.

A survey taken by booking.com, an online travel booking sites, showed that the percentage of Vietnamese tourists who travel to enjoy unique dining experiences grew 53 percent; 45 percent of people prefer eating out by using money saved for travelling; and 71 percent of Vietnamese holiday makers consider travelling as an opportunity for the whole family together .

Most of people want to travel as much as they can after spending he lost year for travel due to the pandemic in 2020.



Culinary travel will be the most remarkable trend among the top 5 popular kinds of inspirational tourism in 2021.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh