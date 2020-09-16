Saigon Railway Station starts to receive ticket bookings for Tet on September 15

Ticket reservations for groups can be submitted to the station from September 15-25. Specially-priced group tickets are expected to be on sale in October.



Accordingly, a group booking for people who have same departure and arrival destinations must be accompanied with a letter from the company confirming the employment status of the group members and also the identity papers of passengers.

Organizations with orders of a train tickets for group can contact with the Saigon Railways Station’s box office at No.1, Nguyen Thong Street in District 3.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh