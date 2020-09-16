  1. Travel

Saigon Railway Station starts to receive ticket bookings for Tet on September 15

HCMS’s Saigon Railways Station begins to receive group bookings of train tickets for the Lunar New Year season from September 15.

Ticket reservations for groups can be submitted to the station from September 15-25. Specially-priced group tickets are expected to be on sale in October.
Accordingly, a group booking for people who have same departure and arrival destinations must be accompanied with a letter from the company confirming the employment status of the group members and also the identity papers of passengers.
Organizations with orders of a train tickets for group can contact with the Saigon Railways Station’s box office at No.1, Nguyen Thong Street in District 3.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

