Saigontourist Holding Company is a leading hotel and travel company in Vietnam. The company currently has over 100 hotels, resorts, restaurants, travel companies, hospitality schools, golf courses, and entertainment parks throughout the nation.



The group annually receives more than 3 million visitors and earns an average revenue of VND22,500 billion. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the company.





By Tran Lam - Translated by Kim Khanh