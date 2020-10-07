Saigontourist-funded tourism auxiliary facilities come into operation in Nghe An

The supporting items are a big screen outdoor LED TV and three tourist information boards of the birthplace of the late president Ho Chi Minh that are placed at Kim Lien historic site and Tomb of Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan, Uncle Ho's mother.



The event is part of the strategic cooperation program for 2019-2025 signed on May 13, 2019 between Saigontourist and Nghe An Province. Under the agreement, the two sides will organize trips and develop new tours to Nghe An, provide human resources training courses and programs, put affiliates of the travel agency into operation in the province.

Saigontourist is operating 4-star Sai Gon - Kim Lien Hotel and Sai Gon- Kim Lien Resort. The company brought more than 200,000 local and foreign visitors to Nghe An Province from 2015-2019, donated about VND500 billion (US$20.8 million) to the stage of budget of the province.

In May, the upgrade project of an exhibition house and a house of worship in Kim Lien special national relic site in the northern province of Nghe An opened to the public. The construction is part of the corporate activities between HCMC and Nghe An province on the occasion of the 130th birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh and the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament. The work has a great significance expressing profound gratitude of the Party, governments and people of HCMC and Nghe An Province to President Ho Chi Minh.

A tourist information board At the inauguration ceremony Deputy general director of Saigontourist, Vo Anh Tai speaks at the event. Delegates offer incenses to President Ho Chi Minh at the Uncle Ho Memorial House.



By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh