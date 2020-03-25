Sam Mountain National Tourism Area closes in response to Covid-19.

The tourism area is one of the most popular tourist and spiritual attractions in An Giang Province, attracting nearly 5 million visitors every year especially during the Ba Chua Xu Temple Festival that takes place annually from the 23rd to 27th of the forth month in Lunar Calendar.



In an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the provincial authorities plan to determine a suitable date and time for organizing the festival as well as to reduce the number of participants due to concerns over coronavirus.

Earlier the People’s Committee of An Giang Province has ordered the closure of all karaoke parlours, bars, discotheques, online game shops since March 18.

The provincial government has asked the local authorities of districts to build 1-2 isolation areas that meet the optimal standards set up by the health sector.





By Huynh Loi – Translated by Kim Khanh