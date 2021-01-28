SGGP Newspaper wins HCMC Tourism Press Awards 2020

The first prize in the category of photo reportage went to Hoang Tuyet and Manh Linh from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) for a picture titled “More than 3,000 women join Ao Dai show on Nguyen Hue pedestrians’ street”.



A group of reporters of the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper receive the first position in the category of Print and Online Newspapers for the work of seeking ideals to create attractive tours to draw visitors.

While journalists Huu Nghi and Phi Yen of the Voice of HCMC (VOH) were granted the first place in the category of Radio and TV for a collection of stories about smart tourism.

The contest co-organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and HCMC Journalists’ Association received 95 submissions from 24 press agencies in the city.

Speaking at the award ceremony in HCMC on January 27, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Thi Thang parised the media industry’s companion in launching many solutions for tourism recovery during the coronavirus outbreak.

She asked the city’s tourism industry to focus on main missions, consisting of enhancing the State management on tourism, implementing solutions to support travel companies, strengthening the quality of tourist products, developing new products, carrying out tourism promotional programs, using technology in the tourism industry’s development, focusing on human resource training, exploiting the HCMC’s theme for 2021 “Building urban administration and improve investment environment”.



At the award ceremony

By Gia Han – Translated by Kim Khanh