Singapore plans to partner with Vietnamese celebs to reimagine future of travel

For a start, STB has collaborated with Bang Lang who was a Vietnamese model and actress and is now living in Singapore. She has provided a lens of what life is like amidst COVID-19 through a three-part lifestyle video series released between January and March.

This campaign is a new initiative titled “SingapoReimagine” that has just been launched by the STB to reimagine travel for Singapore and the rest of the world, by sparking conversations, stories, and ideas to collectively shape the future of the tourism sector.



STB will bring the SingaporeReimagine to Vietnamese visitors through a series of on-ground activities over the course of the year.

Additionally, a series of forums called “Reimagine Travel - Global Conversations” will be held in countries around the world to catalyze discussions on how to reshape global travel.

For MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), SingapoReimagine will be used as a platform to step up marketing Singapore as a destination known for Safety, Innovation, and Trust. This is to rebuild short to mid-term consideration of Singapore among MICE event planners and business travellers in Vietnam, through digital and social channels, as well as increased business development efforts.

Ms. Sherleen Seah, Area Director of STB in Vietnam, shared that, “Vietnam is an important market to Singapore’s tourism industry, with close to 600,000 Vietnamese tourists visiting our country in 2019 – ranking 11th in total arrivals to Singapore. While travel has been challenging due to the pandemic, SingapoReimagine is a demonstration of our ongoing efforts to maintain Singapore’s position as top-of-mind destination to Vietnamese leisure and business travelers. We hope that through SingapoReimagine, our Vietnamese audience can experience and enjoy Singapore from afar and reimagine what the future of travel will look like, until international travel is possible again.”

STB Chief Executive Mr Keith Tan said, “COVID-19 is the biggest crisis we have ever faced in travel and tourism. But it also offers us an opportunity to reset and revive our industries in ways that we never imagined was possible a year ago. The journey to reimagine travel has already started in Singapore, and we want to continue this journey with those whose voices matter – our community in Singapore, and our partners here and around the world. We look forward to co-creating ideas and strategies with all of them, to make travel better.”





By Kim Khanh