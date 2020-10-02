Singapore to ease entry restrictions for visitors from Vietnam from Oct 8

The decision on removal of border restrictions to visitors from Vietnam has been released due to Vietnam's comprehensive public health surveillance systems and successful management of the COVID-19 outbreak.



According to CAAS, from October 1, visitors travelling from Vietnam can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore on or after 8 October. Applicants must have remained in Vietnam in the last consecutive 14 days prior to their entry. They will undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without a need to serve a Stay-Home Notice (SHN). All visitors must travel to Singapore on direct flights without transit.

To expedite the COVID-19 PCR test at the airport, before departing for Singapore, visitors are encouraged to register and make payment at https://safetravel.changiairport.com. The test results will be out within 48 hours, and typically within 12 hours. After taking the COVID-19 PCR test, visitors are to take private transportation, taxi, or private hire car from the airport to their declared place of accommodation. They must remain isolated at the accommodation until the test result is confirmed to be negative.

Additionaly, arrivals must download the TraceTogether app on their mobile devices and keep it activated during their stay to facilitate the contact tracing process. They are advised to download the app prior to departing for Singapore, and not delete it for 14 consecutive days after leaving Singapore.

Visitors must be responsible for their medical bills related to COVID-19 while in Singapore, including costs related to tests and isolation and medical treatment for COVID-19.

Visitors can apply for the single-entry ATP, at no charge, between seven and thirty calendar days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore, CAAS advised.

Previously, Singapore eased entry restrictions for visitors from Brunei Darussalam and New Zealand from September 8. Passengers from Australia (excluding Victoria State) will be also allowed to entry Singapore from 0 a.m. on October 8.

By Kim Khanh