Sleeping-bus tickets for Tet holiday from HCMC to Central provinces sold out

According to Deputy Director of Mien Dong Coach Station Mr. Do Phu Dat, most of passengers choose sleeping-buses for their long journey on peak days from December 24 to December 28.



It is expected that the Mien Dong Coach Station would provide 539,746 seats, including 213,457 car seats and 326,289 lounge beds.



Meanwhile, at Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station, bus companies have not sold tickets for the Tet holiday as most of them exploit short-haul routes except Phuong Trang and Thanh Buoi.





By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong