Smart tourism helps attract visitors to Hanoi

From October 2019, Bat Trang commune coordinated with a business to set up a tourism centre providing information for visitors. Tourists could use automatic guide headphones or mobile phone apps to learn more about the village.

In the coming time, the village plans to provide cycling services for visitors. They have to use a mobile app to book the service.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam in 2018 put into operation an automatic multi-language guide system to serve domestic and foreign tourists. From the initial eight languages, the system now provides the service in 12 languages.

The imperial citadel of Thang Long-Hanoi is also applying the same system, providing the service in five languages.

The municipal Department of Tourism said it moves to build a digital map on tourism and a shared database management software in the coming time.

The department will coordinate with the Hanoi Post and Telecommunication to install free wifi at a number of places such as the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi Old Quarter, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

The number of tourists to Hanoi is estimated to reach nearly 29 million in 2019, up 10 percent from the previous year, including over 7 million foreigners, a year-on-year rise of 17 percent.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the tourism sector is expected to gross over VND103.8 trillion (US$4.48 billion) in revenue, up 34 percent compared to the previous year.

In 2019, Hanoi won the Travelers’ Choice Awards and was ranked among the 25 leading destinations in Asia, and the 25 world’s leading places on TripAdvisor website.

CNN listed Hanoi along with Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang as the best travel destinations in Asia in 2019. Many highlights of Hanoi were listed in the CNN’s article suggesting 13 memorable experiences for foreign visitors in Vietnam such as “search for the best pho in Hanoi”, “make vermicelli noodles in Cu Da village”, and “ride the Reunification Express (officially known as North-South Railway)”.

The city has coordinated with CNN to promote its image through short advertising clips such as “Hanoi-Cradle of Heritage” and “Hanoi-Heart of Vietnam”, which have attracted a lot of foreign viewers.

After completing the deal for 2018-2019, the capital signed another contract with CNN for 2019-2024.

In 2019, Hanoi was also ranked fifth among the seven best places in Asia for solo travellers by Bigseventravel. The Italian tourism website described Hanoi as a hectic, crazy and often confusing city, and a wonderful base from which to explore the north of Vietnam, including the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh and the popular resort town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

According to Mastercard’s Asia Pacific Destinations Index, Hanoi ranked 15th among the 20 leading destinations in the region.

Hanoi was also shortlisted for the World’s Leading City Destination at the 2019 World Travel Awards (WTA).

In 2020, the capital city strives to welcome approximately 32 million visitors, including 8.22 million foreigners, up 10.2 percent and 17 percent year-on-year respectively. The total tourism revenue is expected to exceed VND116.7 trillion, a yearly rise of 12.5 percent.

