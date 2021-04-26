Some airlines not fully exploit take-off, landing slots

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Currently, Tan Son Nhat International Airport plans to coordinate 44 take-off and landing slots per hour in the time frame from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and 32 slots for the remaining schedule.

Particularly, airlines used 94.5 percent and 85.3 percent of take-off and landing slots at Noi Bai international airport and Tan Son Nhat international airport respectively in the first two weeks of the summer flight schedule during March 28- April 11.Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines, Vietravel Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) did not use up their available slots at Noi Bai airport, reaching only 61.6 percent, 76.2 percent and 66.7 percent respectively. However, the carriers excluding Pacific Airlines and Vasco used most of the allocated slots at Tan Son Nhat airport during April 12-18.As for the Noi Bai International Airport, there are 30 slots an hour in the time frame from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and 28 slots will be for the rest.Because a runway of Noi Bai Airport is temporarily suspended for repair, the airport has reduced its operation capacity by 17 percent, from 36 slots to 30 slots per hour.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong