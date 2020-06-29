Southeast localities discuss measures to boost linkage in tourism development

The statement was released by Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan at a conference on the development of tourism linkages in Vietnam’s Southeast region held in Tay Ninh Province on June 28.



He also suggested participating cities and provinces should pay attention to the cooperation in state management, the exchange of experience and organization of tourism promotional programs, especially providing chances for enterprises to meet and seek investment opportunities in the region to create a closed network of tourism infrastructure.

Meanwhile Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recommended the exploitation in travel and tourism to entertain the tourists must keep its natural assets such as wilderness and apply technology in the tourism development.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong hoped that the diversification of tourist products would extend the length of stay and expenditure of visitors' activities. The HCMC’s government committed to striving to turn tourism into a key economic sector, become an important bridge in international integration and promote Vietnamese culture to the world.

The city has actively supported the Southeast region in the development connection; and plans to complete existing tourist products and widen the linkage with the Mekong Delta region and neighboring countries of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, said Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Thanh Liem.

On this occasion, the conference saw a signing ceremony of the agreement on regional linkage in tourism development among the provinces and cities in the southeast region with the aim of promoting potentials and tourism resources of localities, enhancing the cooperation and attracting investment.

The conference on the development of tourism linkages in Vietnam’s Southeast region was also attended by leaders and tourism associations of participating cities and provinces of HCMC, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh along with consulates in Ho Chi Minh City and travel companies.





Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan ( 2nd, R ) and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (L) see souvenir craft products in a exhibition. (Photo: SGGP) Delegates attend the conference. Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam together with leaders of participating cities and provinces in the conference A signing ceremony of the agreement on regional linkage in tourism development among the provinces and cities in the southeast region Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the event. Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the event.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh