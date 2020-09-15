Suspension of international flights extended

Accordingly, the health agencies have not completed plans on the COVID-19 testing process and medical isolation for arrivals.



Entry requirements to Vietnam for diplomats or foreign government officials, specialists, investors and Vietnamese citizens, such as health check, quarantine and costs have to be widely informed.

The Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Transport to closely cooperate with the Ministry of Health to check flight schedules and monitor passengers' arrival. The flight schedules will be considered and approved by Deputy Prime Ministers Vu Duc Dam and Pham Binh Minh.

The PM also required the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health to deal with issues relating to the reopening of international flights, including choosing priority groups of entry, selecting airports to receive international commercial flights, reducing the overload and limiting mass gatherings at airports, implementing management method of air passengers, collecting samples for COVID-19 testing and urging suspected cases for isolation.



Earlier, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam proposed to lift the ban on international flights from September 15.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh