Tan Son Nhat airport allows maximum number of 180 passengers per flight





Accordingly, Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam issued the regulation on the maximum number of passengers per flight to Tan Son Nhat Airport to conveniently receive passengers and take sample for Covid-19 test.Currently, all passengers on flights to Tan Son Nhat Airport’s domestic terminal are taken samples for testing SARS-CoV-2 virus.If the number of passengers arriving in Ho Chi Minh City through Tan Son Nhat International Airport increases, the aviation authorities will send them to isolation areas before taking sample for Covid-19 test.Vietnam Airlines has minimized domestic flights departing from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa from April 1-15.Accordingly, each airline only operates one flight per day in Hanoi- Ho Chi Minh City air route and exploits three flights per week in Hanoi- Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City- Da Nang air routes.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong