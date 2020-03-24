Tan Son Nhat Airport halts receiving overseas Vietnamese passengers

The requirement was due to overload situation atisolated areas in the city.The decision also aims to comply with the Prime Minister's request to minimize and reduce the number of flights transporting passengers abroad to Vietnam, including flights by foreign airlines, as it would easily lead to overload in isolated areas.Along with suspension of carrying overseas Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the Ministry of Transport has directed the aviation industry to create favorable conditions for airlines transporting foreigners out from Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong