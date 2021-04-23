  1. Travel

Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport adds more security machines to reduce congestion

Five additional body scanners and security door frame metal detectors have been put into operation at the Hall A in the domestic terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport to ease congestion at the airport.
Three of body-scanning machines and three of walk through metal detectors were installed at check-in counters on the first floor while the remaining equipment was placed at security screening checkpoint on the ground floor.
The installation of additional security machines raised the total number of body scanners to 30, and increase the number of passengers who are screened by a walk-through metal detector from 1,728 to 2,400-2,500 persons per hour.
Tan Son Nhat International Airport has also increased the number of the volunteer force’ members and cooperated with carriers and airport ground handling services to support travelers, especially in the upcoming busy national holidays, on the Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).
By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

