The local authorities has implemented stringent travel restrictions in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, and warned people to avoid crowded spaces and unnecessary travel to the mainland, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan Hiep Ward.



The province’s Border Guard Forces, the Health Department and relevant units have coordinated together to implement travel and security checks in Cua Dai pier.

Earlier, the government of Ly Son Island District in the neighboring province of Quang Ngai has also decided to temporarily restrict foreign visitors since March 9.

The Cham Islands with eight big and small islands covers an area of 15 square kilometers. According to scientists, the islands is home to over 947 species, of which 170 are sea organisms, 50 are fish, and many other species classified as endangered by Vietnam’s Red Book. The area is also home to 135 species of coral, including six that are new to Vietnamese seas.

Cu Lao Cham (Cham Island) received recognition as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 2009, is regarded as a biological tourist heaven, attracting large numbers of visitors. Travelers are very interested in visiting Cu Lao Cham because of its wilderness, seafood and hospitality. Visitors can also explore hidden beauty underwater with thousands of splendid coral with scuba diving tours.





By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh