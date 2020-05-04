Thousands of visitors flock to late President Ho Chi Minh’s birthplace

After days of “hibernating” because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kim Lien Relic Site has re-opened from April 28 and attracted thousands of visitors.



According to the Kim Lien Relic Site Management Board’s primary statistics, the site welcomed over 7,000 arrivals on April 30 and May 1. During the journey, holiday-makers have a chance to stop at Sen village- Uncle Ho’s paternal homeland as well as his maternal birthplace of Hoang Tru village. Additionally, visitors can go to see the tomb of Hoang Thi Loan – the President’s mother on Dong Tranh Mountain to offer incense and pay tribute to her.

In an effort to curb the pandemic, employees of the Kim Lien Relic Site required visitors to have their temperatures checked as well as guided them to strictly obey safety rules.





By Duy Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan