Three airports nominated for receiving passengers from RoK’s epidemic areas

SGGP
The Ministry of Transport required the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to guide all flights from epidemic areas of the Republic of Korea and vice versa to land at three airports of Van Don (Quang Ninh Province), Phu Cat (Binh Dinh Province) and Can Tho.

Van Don airport is one of three nominated airports for receiving passengers from RoK’s epidemic areas

These airports as mentioned have been well-equipped with technical facilities, plans for picking up airplanes from epidemic areas, for separating and isolating passengers according to regulations of the health sector.

At the same time, airlines need to notify mandatory medical declarations for all passengers departing from RoK to Vietnam. In particular, from 9pm of February 26, passengers with Vietnamese nationals who are living, studying or working in the Republic of Korea entering Vietnam will be isolated within 14 days.

It is recommended that these Vietnamese citizens should stay in RoK except for force majeure cases and comply with preventive measures against Coronavirus.

Amid the spread of the epidemic, the nomination aims to better control Covid-19.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

