In order to stimulate the holiday- travel, this is the first time that operators of passenger transport services launched 10 percent discount for the tickets.
According to Deputy Director of the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station Mr. Ta Chuong Chin, the bus station is expected to serve about 16,000 passengers a day on the National Day, being much lower than the same period in 2019.
Regarding the tourism activities, visitors mainly booked 2 to 4- day tours to Da Lat, Bao Loc, Tan Phong Isles - Mekong Ecolodge, Con Dao, Can Duoc, Pu Luong, etc to enjoy the holiday.
