Tourism award honors leading enterprises

Awardees are 162 companies in sectors of travelling, transportation, accommodation, food and beverage services and 122 persons including businessmen, managers, chefs, and journalists who have participated in activities promoting domestic tourism and raising the growth rate of the sector.



The award organized by the Vietnam Tourism Association is one of the activities of the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020 that opened at the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace in Hanoi on November 18-21.

Award winners



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh