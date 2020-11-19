  1. Travel

Tourism award honors leading enterprises

SGGP
The annual award ceremony honoring travel firms and individuals who have outstanding contribution to the Vietnamese tourism industry in 2019 was held in Hanoi on November 18.

At the award ceremony

At the award ceremony

Awardees are 162 companies in sectors of travelling, transportation, accommodation, food and beverage services and 122 persons including businessmen, managers, chefs, and journalists who have participated in activities promoting domestic tourism and raising the growth rate of the sector.
The award organized by the Vietnam Tourism Association is one of the activities of the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020 that opened at the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace in Hanoi on November 18-21.
Tourism award honors leading enterprises ảnh 1 Award winners

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more