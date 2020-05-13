Lately, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a sixth-month campaign named ‘Vietnamese people travel to Vietnamese destinations” aiming to promote tourism destinations in the country and introduce high-quality tourism services for local residents.



The program has reviewed good response from residents and tourism firms.

Ms. Tran Thanh Thoang from Dai Hung Company said that her company has organized tours from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta Province of Tra Vinh. The company has participated in the tourism stimulus programs by offering travel packages at preferential prices. She said despite present difficulties, the company accepted to decrease its profit to attract travelers in the program.

Representative of Tada Tours Lo Thi Kim Tuyen revealed that her company has received visitors who booked tours in May because they were still cautious about the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Domestic tours with short-haul and safe destinations would be preferred after the pandemic crisis such as tour to popular tourist haunt of Sa Pa in the Northern Province of Lao Cai. Tours Vietnam’s tourism industry is recovering after two-month hibernation.

Tourism experts said many tourism firms launched cheap domestic tours to encourage people to spend their vacation in well-known destinations. For instance, 2- day tour from HCMC to Madagui in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong and Ta Nung lake in Dak Nong costs nearly VND1 million per person whereas it was VND1,5 million - VND1.7 million per person. Price of luxury hotels and resort in Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang and Sa pa fell by 25 percent -50 percent compared to before.

Vacationers took heed of beach tours because of hot weather in addition to separate service packages, said Ms. Mai Thi Loi, a manager of a resort in the Southern Province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

According to chairman of Vietnam Tourism Association Nguyen Huu Tho, as of middle of May, the Association will meet tourism associations in the Mekong Delta region to officially launch tourism stimulus program. At first the program will aim at domestic tours nationwide but later it will be on international tours.

Nguyen Minh Man, an expert in tourism, said that at the time, most tourism agencies especially young firms have had tours for summer vacations. Safety for tourists is their top priority; therefore, they have continuously updated codes of conduct and regulation issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the city Department of Tourism.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said that tourism stimulus programs have aimed to promote local tours after a long hibernation expecting to introduce tours with preferential price to those who love traveling.

By Gia han - Translated by Dan Thuy