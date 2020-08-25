Tourism department suggests solutions to help travel agents affected by Covid-19

In its document to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism about support for tourism enterprises, the Department said that around 90 percent of travel agents have ceased their operation and their employees must take turn to work at home or stop working without salary.



Therefore, the Department put forward two solutions to help affected travel agents including providing stimulus package for domestic travel in September.

However, if the disease continues developing till the fourth quarter of the year, the city will restructure the sector and train employees as well as assist agents to restructure.

Last but not least, the Department will petition the government to facilitate travel agents to access to the financial aid package and tariff, electricity, water support.





By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan