Tourism firms bolster digital transformation for long-term development

Digital transformation is deemed an evitable trend which helps the firms surmount the adverse impact of COVID-19, as well as a key to sustainable development.

The pandemic has dealt a major blow to this economic sector with over 95 percent of companies severely affected.

CEO of Travelogy Vietnam Vu Van Tuyen said that IT applications help businesses to optimise personnel and system management, so as to improve efficiency and competitive edge.

In addition, technology also creates connection between firms, fostering transparency and sustainable development, he added.

To meet demand of tourists, travel companies have devised virtual or interactive tours embellished with images, videos, sound effects and music.

When it comes to applying digital transformation, firms are advised to take consumer psychology into account in an attempt to build a suitable roadmap.

The acceleration of digital application is vital to supervise tourism activities and support COVID-19 prevention and control measures, as well as ensure long-term business of the sector, Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), has said.

To support stakeholders, the VNAT has rolled out a project on a smart tourism operation centre that will connect with customers and coordinate with telecommunication units.

Localities are asked to guide firms in signing up for a COVID-19 safety self-assessment system and an app on safe tourism, which have seen the registration of all 64 provinces and cities in the country.

