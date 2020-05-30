Tourism revenue reaches VND8,300 billion in the first five months

Additionally, Vietnam temporarily suspended visa issuance for foreigners entering the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and domestic tourism has not been recovered from the disease when comparing the previous period.



Some localities have significant declines in tourism revenue, including the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau (72.9 percent), the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa (68.2 percent), HCMC (66.1 percent), the northern province of Quang Ninh (65.4 percent), the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho (59 percent), Hanoi (54.8 percent), the north central province of Thanh Hoa (54.6 percent), the central coastal province of Binh Dinh (54.2 percent), Da Nang City (53.1 percent) and the northern coastal city of Hai Phong (32.5 percent).

The report showed that the number of international tourists coming to Vietnam is more than 3.73 million, declined 48.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

May saw the lowest number of foreign arrivals, falling 13.6 percent and 98.3 percent compared to the previous month and last year respectively because the country has continued to implement preventive measures against the disease and not allowed international visitors to enter Vietnam, but foreign experts and technicians who are working in the country.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) announced that Asian travelers that accounted for 72.9 percent came from main markets with a sharp fall, such as China (down 57.2 percent), the Republic of Korea (53.4 percent), Japan (48.2 percent), China’s Taiwan (46.1 percent), Thailand (41.5 percent), Malaysia (53.9 percent).

Notably, the number of Cambodian tourists increased 118.3 percent.

Although seeing a noticeable decline in number of visitors, experts believed that is a golden time for domestic tourists who have opportunities to enjoy high-class tourist services and attractions which were only for international visitors visiting Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Ha Long Bay, caves in Quang Binh at promotional prices as well as to create advantage for breakthroughs in the smokeless industry.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh