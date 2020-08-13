Tourist city falls silent due to COVID-19 outbreak

According to the provincial Department of Tourism, Khanh Hoa received 154,000 visitors in July, including 150,000 domestic tourists and 4,000 international travelers, reaching a larger number of 44,000 visitors than June. The tourism sector earned a revenue of VND603 billion, gained 12.5 percent compared to the same period last year. There was only 9.7 percent in room capacity.



Bars and restaurants are all closed in Nha Trang City’s backpacker street that is normally packed with tourists as the local authorities continue to take special precautions during the COVID-19 epidemic, leaving the area deserted.

The social distancing order is implemented in some localities, including Khanh Hoa Province, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Khanh Hoa have also closed entertainment facilities, including karaoke bars, massage parlors, bars, nightclubs in the province to minimize COVID-19 exposure and reduce the risks of local transmission. People are asked to limit all non-essential travel and implement prevention and control measures, such as keeping safe distance and avoiding public gatherings of more than 20 people.

Some hotels have temporarily closed. A closure of a shop A shop has received almost no tourists.



By Van Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh