Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume

Registration for the tours will be organised between June and August this year by Oxalis, the only private company licensed to explore and conduct tours of Son Doong.

There are only about 240 slots this year. The number of visitors are limited because of restrictions placed to preserve the complex’s ecosystem.

A four-day expedition this year costs US$2,500 per person, down 16.6 percent from the previous price of US$3,000. Buses can be taken from Hanoi to Dong Hoi, capital of Quang Binh, and from there to the park.

Son Doong opened to tourists in 2013. It includes at least 150 individual caves, a dense subterranean jungle and several underground rivers. British magazine Conde Nast Traveler named Son Doong one of seven must-explore wonders of 2020.

Vietnamplus