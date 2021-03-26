Train ticket sale for April 30, May 1 opened on March 26

On the upcoming holiday and the summer vacation, Vietnam Railway Corporation in cooperation with the Hanoi UNESCO Association will perform Charter trains on the routes of Hanoi- Dong Hoi and Hanoi- Hue.

In order to meet travel demand of passengers on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2021) and May Day (May 1), the Vietnam Railway Corporation will increase more dozens of trains on the routes of Hanoi- Thanh Hoa, Hanoi- Vinh, Hanoi- Dong Hoi.In addition, the Vietnam Railway Corporation will also increasingly exploit trains connecting famous tourism attractions of Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Phan Thiet.At the same time, the corporation will also cooperate with the People's Committees of Quang Binh Province and Thua Thien-Hue to launch stimulus and preferential packages to the tourism destinations in the Central region during the summer vacation.Amidst the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Vietnam Railways Corporation has maintained anti-pandemic measures to ensure safety for its passengers by spraying disinfectant on all train carriages, conducting distancing among all passengers at the waiting lounges and entrance ways, etc.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong