Trains suspended today evening as storm Molave becomes stronger

The company decided to cancel trains from Hanoi, including SE1, SE3 on October 27 and SE7 on October 28; SE21 from Da Nang on October 28.



The North-South train No.SE2 will stop at Dieu Tri station in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh instead of Hanoi. Passengers who bought tickets for the train No. SE4 from HCMC to Dieu Tri will be changed to SE2.

Travelers who purchased tickets for the train No. SE3 to be departed from Dieu Tri to HCMC on October 28 will change their seats to the SE1 that will run from Dieu Tri to HCMC at 6.53 p.m. on the same day.

The Ministry of Transport has asked the VNR and Vietnam Railway Agency to assign relevant units to make patrol checks of flooded areas, areas affected by landslides and road works to ensure the railway safety as well as repair flood damaged transport infrastructures.

Molave is the ninth storm landfall over Vietnam this year and the fourth hitting the country in October after Linfa, Nangka, Saudel.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh