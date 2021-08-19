Transport Ministry approves Con Dao airport upgrade project

Con Dao airport
Accordingly, Con Dao airport is planned as a domestic airport, serving both civil and military purposes with its capacity of two million passengers and 4,400 tons of cargo a year.Besides that, its runways will be upgraded and more taxiways, airport traffic control tower, eight more parking lots and auxiliary works will also be built at the airport.
The Ministry of Transport calculated that the new plan of Con Dao airport would be implemented on an area of over 181 hectares. Currently, the airport is just exploiting ATR-72 twin-turboprop passenger airplanes or their similarities.
Vietnamese airlines are expected to gradually replace ATR-72 airplanes with new generation ones in the upcoming years.