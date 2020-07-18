  1. Travel

Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat

SGGP
There is a sharp increase of the number of people traveling to Da Lat from neighbouring areas to enjoy the city’s mild and cool air during summer vacation.

A large number of queued vehicles on streets

A large number of queued vehicles on streets

Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has become the most favourite destination while other localities have been impacted by scorching weather.
Main streets, including Ba Thang Tu (April 30), Tran Hung Dao, Hoang Van Thu, Phu Dong Thien Vuong and Tran Phu were jammed as crowds thronged the entertainment areas and tourist attractions this morning, July 18. 
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 1 Traffic jam happens twice every day; once in the morning and once in the evening.
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 2
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 3
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 4
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 5
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 6
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 7 Tourists visit the Valley of Love.
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 8 \
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 9 Watching the city from the Robin Hill 
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 10
Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat ảnh 11 Decorated coffee shops attract many visitors.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more