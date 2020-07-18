Travelers flock to Da Lat for some cool fresh air, avoid summer heat

Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has become the most favourite destination while other localities have been impacted by scorching weather.



Main streets, including Ba Thang Tu (April 30), Tran Hung Dao, Hoang Van Thu, Phu Dong Thien Vuong and Tran Phu were jammed as crowds thronged the entertainment areas and tourist attractions this morning, July 18.



Traffic jam happens twice every day; once in the morning and once in the evening. Tourists visit the Valley of Love. \ Watching the city from the Robin Hill Decorated coffee shops attract many visitors.



By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh