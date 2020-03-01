Travellers from Iran, Italy required to fill medical declarations

They must fill medical declarations at all border gates, starting from 0am on February 29.Units concerned were asked to arrange interpreters major in Iranian and Italian languages at border gates to serve the work.The move is part of efforts to prevent the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is spreading worldwide, with Iran and Italy reporting large numbers of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused by the virus.On February 28, Italy reported 821 cases of COVID-19 and Iran 388 cases.Vietnam has reported no new infection of SARS-CoV-2 since February 13.

VNA