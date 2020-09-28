  1. Travel

Two siblings start business by growing grape in Mekong Delta

Two siblings Tran Thi Diem and Tran Thi Thuy started their business by growing grape in 500 square meters of coastal land in Thanh Hai Commune in the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre, the country's largest coconut producer.

Thuy shares that vines seem to be suitable to climate in the Mekong Delta so it has more sugar than other region (Photo: SGGP)

The two girls started growing 50 types of grape roots including red grapes, green grapes, and ruby grapes. The grape is just naturally suitable to climate in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, the country's largest grape producer. However, they develop well in coastal land in Ben Tre Province.
According to the two sisters’ father, Bay Thiet, his two daughters had bought an ornamental vine on a holiday trip to grow in the  orchard. After six months, the plant bore fruits; therefore, they came up with the new thought that they will grow grape in their orchard garden.
Lately, 50 grape roots have produced about 100 kilogram per day in the first harvest. The family then decided to make grape-made products such as grape honey, wine, grape jam, and grape shaved ice for sale.
With the fruitful result, the two young girls decided to grow 200 vine roots in the land of 2,000 square meters. Moreover, they will organize farm tours for holidaymakers who want to visit their grape orchard and serve a variety of local dishes.

Two siblings start business by growing grape in Mekong Delta ảnh 1 Vines do not need much water especially when fruits are coming (Photo: SGGP)
Two siblings start business by growing grape in Mekong Delta ảnh 2 Many young people enjoy their trip to the girls' vineyard (Photo: SGGP)

Two siblings start business by growing grape in Mekong Delta ảnh 3 Visitors are interested in trying grape-made products such as grape honey, wine, grape jam, and grape shaved ice (Photo: SGGP)

By Tin Huy - Translated by Anh Quan

