Typhoon Malove leaves central airports temporarily closed

Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to close Chu Lai Aiport in Quang Nam Province, Phu Cat Aiport in Binh Dinh Province, Da Nang Airport in Da Nang City, Tuy Hoa Aiport in Phu Yen Province from 6 p.m. and Pleiku Airport in the central highland province of Kon Tum from 9 p.m. on October 27 . The re-operation of aiports is expected to be set on 7 p.m. on October 28.



Airfields including Dong Hoi in Quang Binh Province, Buon Ma Thuot, Lien Khuong in Lam Dong Province, Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa Province and others in the Southern region also have been strictly monitored to change flight schedules.

Carriers have made a change to the scheduled departure time of flights to ensure takeoff and landing before 6 p.m. on October 17. Hundreds of flights to central provinces on October 28 have been canceled, including 104 flights operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Molave is the ninth storm forecast to make landfall in Vietnam this year and the fourth hitting the country in October after Linfa, Nangka, Saudel, bringing heavy rain and strongest winds probably reached 167-183 km/h. It will hit the sea area between Da Nang City and Phu Yen Province in early morning of October 28, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

