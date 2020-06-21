In the Central Province of Binh Dinh’s Phu My District, the Ministry of Transport yesterday embarked on the upgrading degraded tunnels project as well as built new station and improved significant infrastructure along the Vinh-Nha Trang railway section.



The project aim is to ensure safe railway sector’s performance and reduce traveling time for its development and the regional defense.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong, in the future, the Ministry will continue upgrading and modernize the railway to achieve the average speed of 80 - 90 km per hour for passenger trains and 50 - 60 km per hour for freighters.

The Ministry will also spend more on railway tracks and infrastructure for improvement of the sector’s performance to receive a large number of passengers. Additionally, the Ministry will gradually delete the railroad crossings as well as build fast-speed rails.





By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan